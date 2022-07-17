Short Interest in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Expands By 79.2%

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the June 15th total of 140,200 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRS. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,199,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 71,424 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 80,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

STRS traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stratus Properties has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $46.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stratus Properties ( NASDAQ:STRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

