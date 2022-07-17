Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Decreases By 50.8%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the June 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:GDV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 122,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,037. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $105,716.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

