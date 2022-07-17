Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Drops By 40.5%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the June 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 29,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $312,401.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,667,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,779,785.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 348,244 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,493.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,091,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 71,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 496,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,618,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 189,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,556. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.