Short Interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Drops By 53.9%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,740,000 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the June 15th total of 29,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Institutional Trading of Yamana Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 380.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 353,789 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 847,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 58,845 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 88,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 67,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,578,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 68,235 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AUY remained flat at $4.57 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,963,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,390,011. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

