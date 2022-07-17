Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Holdings Trimmed by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,106 shares during the period. Silvergate Capital accounts for 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.64% of Silvergate Capital worth $30,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

Insider Activity

Silvergate Capital Stock Up 3.6 %

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.24.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

