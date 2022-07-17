Skycoin (SKY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13,378.00

Skycoin (SKY) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $13,378.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00035427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

