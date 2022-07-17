SkyKnight Capital L.P. Has $130.57 Million Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

SkyKnight Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,145,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,838 shares during the quarter. AdaptHealth makes up 91.7% of SkyKnight Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SkyKnight Capital L.P. owned 0.06% of AdaptHealth worth $130,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,523,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,454,000 after buying an additional 679,937 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 407,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 357,341 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 35,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $616,548.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,929,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,464,884.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 35,091 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $616,548.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,929,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,464,884.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight purchased 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 350,390 shares of company stock worth $6,016,723. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

