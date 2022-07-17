Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,612,200 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the June 15th total of 2,440,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Smoore International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMORF opened at 2.16 on Friday. Smoore International has a 12 month low of 2.10 and a 12 month high of 5.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.16.

About Smoore International

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures closed system vaping devices and vaping components for tobacco companies and independent vaping companies. The company also offers open system vaping devices for retail clients under the Vaporesso and FEELM brands.

