Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 692,200 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the June 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 127.0% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 7,671,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,169 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 43,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,520,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 1,517,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after buying an additional 326,171 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 10.3% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,323,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after buying an additional 123,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 455,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Price Performance

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,966. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

