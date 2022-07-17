SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $693,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,757 shares in the company, valued at $55,417,436.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,261 shares of company stock worth $5,617,276 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $265.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.49.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

