SolFarm Price Down 27.8% This Week (TULIP)

SolFarm (TULIP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, SolFarm has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One SolFarm coin can now be purchased for about $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on exchanges. SolFarm has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022430 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001950 BTC.
SolFarm Profile
SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio.
SolFarm Coin Trading
