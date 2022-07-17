Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 601,500 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the June 15th total of 396,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 127.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Soligenix worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. 206,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,016. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

