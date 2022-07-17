SparksPay Price Reaches $0.0032 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 84.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 103.1% higher against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $37,479.58 and approximately $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000399 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000158 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,448,651 coins and its circulating supply is 11,572,879 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

