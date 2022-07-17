Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at CIBC

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SDE. BMO Capital Markets raised Spartan Delta to a buy rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.45.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Up 3.5 %

SDE opened at C$10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$3.92 and a 52 week high of C$16.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.11.

Insider Transactions at Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$322.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 2.8900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total value of C$673,874.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,123,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,912,710.11.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.