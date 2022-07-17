Spectiv (SIG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.00

Spectiv (SIG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Spectiv coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv (SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io.

Spectiv Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

