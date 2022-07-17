Splintershards (SPS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $651,016.00

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. Splintershards has a market cap of $38.49 million and $651,016.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001155 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002321 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000623 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00099908 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010748 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000468 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

SPS is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 866,507,239 coins and its circulating supply is 770,845,044 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

