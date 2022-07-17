Stably USD (USDS) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Stably USD (USDS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Stably USD has a total market cap of $480,910.91 and approximately $4,502.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,048.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009072 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003672 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Stably USD Profile
USDS is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,432,248 coins and its circulating supply is 481,251 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin.
Buying and Selling Stably USD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
