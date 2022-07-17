Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 780 ($9.28) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STAN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($8.92) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.21) to GBX 730 ($8.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.37) to GBX 800 ($9.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 710 ($8.44).

STAN opened at GBX 554.40 ($6.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.45 billion and a PE ratio of 1,087.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 597.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 545.06. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 406.20 ($4.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 641 ($7.62).

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte acquired 2,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.49) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($14,985.73). In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.68), for a total value of £58,448 ($69,514.75). Also, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte bought 2,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 630 ($7.49) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($14,985.73).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

