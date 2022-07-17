Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.65 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.60 million and $10.65 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Standard Tokenization Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,271.61 or 0.99918427 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

STPT is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,550,753,612 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol.

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.