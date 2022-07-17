Starbase Trading 28.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Starbase has a market cap of $274,051.36 and $589,995.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,146.79 or 0.99999808 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co.

Buying and Selling Starbase

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

