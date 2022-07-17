Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Raised by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.24.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.48. The firm has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

