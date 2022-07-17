Step Finance (STEP) Price Tops $0.0459 on Exchanges

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $183,578.25 and $527,971.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022361 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001972 BTC.
Step Finance Coin Profile
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
Buying and Selling Step Finance
