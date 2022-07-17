STERIS (NYSE:STE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered STERIS from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.57.
STERIS Stock Up 1.2 %
STE stock opened at $209.26 on Thursday. STERIS has a twelve month low of $192.40 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.26 and its 200-day moving average is $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.56 and a beta of 0.70.
STERIS Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.97%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of STERIS
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of STERIS by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
