stETH (STETH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $93,146.00

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the dollar. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling stETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

