Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$1.45

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.57.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Shares of FOOD stock opened at C$1.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$102.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.45. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$1.33 and a one year high of C$10.89.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

