StockNews.com Lowers Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Voya Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.30.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial Cuts Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,731,000 after buying an additional 3,021,715 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,316 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,153,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,417,000.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

