STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the June 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Up 1.9 %

SSKN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lesovitz acquired 23,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $25,906.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,906.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 40.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 67,029 shares during the period. 37.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

