Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.07.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SUMO opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Activity at Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $48,443.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,259,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,598.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,320 shares of company stock valued at $948,841. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumo Logic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 87.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 491,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 228,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,665 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $12,366,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.