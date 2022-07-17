Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 48.8% in June

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:STBFY opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. Suntory Beverage & Food has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $22.90.
