Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 48.8% in June

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STBFY opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. Suntory Beverage & Food has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $22.90.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. The company sells its products under the Suntory Tennensui, Boss, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Iyemon Tokucha, Pepsi Japan cola, C.C.

