Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $40.57 million and $616,940.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.68 or 0.06356794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00089656 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 620,162,158 coins and its circulating supply is 361,225,972 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.