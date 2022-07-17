Swap (XWP) Trading 281.6% Higher This Week

Swap (XWP) traded 207% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market capitalization of $263,025.19 and $286.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swap has traded up 281.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,500,303 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

