Swarm (BZZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $580,946.00

Swarm (BZZ) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. Swarm has a market capitalization of $28.18 million and $580,946.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swarm has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:BZZ) is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 63,627,619 coins and its circulating supply is 48,042,872 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org.

Swarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

