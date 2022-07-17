Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Short Interest Update

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the June 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SYNL traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.97. Synalloy has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 28.56%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gerald Hutter acquired 4,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Synalloy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 21,784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 449,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 85,292 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 1,993.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Synalloy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

