TE Connectivity’s (TEL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $134.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $166.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TEL. Cowen decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.55.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $115.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.29. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

