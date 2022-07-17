TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Bank of America raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235,651 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 51.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 21.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,550,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 102.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.88. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

