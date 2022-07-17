Telcoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.56 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Telcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Telcoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a total market cap of $88.29 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,009.93 or 1.00003624 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,628,700,558 coins. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in.

Telcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

