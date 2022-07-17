Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Up 117.7% in June

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 982,600 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the June 15th total of 451,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in Ternium by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 132,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 86,254 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Ternium by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 144,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Ternium Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90. Ternium has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ternium will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

