Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 911 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $720.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $710.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $865.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $872.79.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

