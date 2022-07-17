TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

TFS Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $13.20 on Thursday. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at TFS Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 470.85%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,888.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TFS Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in TFS Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 181.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

