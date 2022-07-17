Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Up 51.6% in June

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 302,800 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Thai Beverage Public Price Performance

TBVPF stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. Thai Beverage Public has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $0.56.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

