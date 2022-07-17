The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $319,659.00

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. The Crypto Prophecies has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $319,659.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00039375 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022112 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001957 BTC.
The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile
The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,153,203 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.
The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for The Crypto Prophecies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Crypto Prophecies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.