The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $319,659.00

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. The Crypto Prophecies has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $319,659.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00039375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001957 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,153,203 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using U.S. dollars.

