The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Truist Financial

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $80.12.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

