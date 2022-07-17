The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Up 54.3% in June

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 563,800 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the June 15th total of 365,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GUT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 115,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,421. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,817.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

