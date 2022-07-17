The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker makes up approximately 2.0% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of J. M. Smucker worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $3,534,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 462.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 14.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $131.79 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

