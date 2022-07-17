The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Mexico Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

MXF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,492. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. The Mexico Fund has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $16.87.

The Mexico Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Institutional Trading of The Mexico Fund

About The Mexico Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 16.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after buying an additional 218,594 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

