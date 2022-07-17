The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Mexico Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
MXF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,492. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. The Mexico Fund has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $16.87.
The Mexico Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.
Institutional Trading of The Mexico Fund
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
