The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,033,000 after buying an additional 2,342,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Progressive by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after buying an additional 1,205,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,276,000 after buying an additional 1,022,891 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $116.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $122.24.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,183 shares of company stock worth $246,537. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

