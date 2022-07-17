The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Boosted by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Shares of SO opened at $72.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

