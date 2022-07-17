TheForce Trade (FOC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,521.00

TheForce Trade (FOC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. TheForce Trade has a total market cap of $221,243.75 and approximately $2,521.00 worth of TheForce Trade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TheForce Trade has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One TheForce Trade coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 463.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.55 or 0.02715273 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001695 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.
TheForce Trade Coin Profile
TheForce Trade’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,200,000 coins. TheForce Trade’s official Twitter account is @TheforceTrade.
TheForce Trade Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TheForce Trade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TheForce Trade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.