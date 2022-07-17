TheStreet Downgrades Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $301.75.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

VMI stock opened at $225.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $277.00.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,800.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,955.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,385. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading

