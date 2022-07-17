Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the June 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBCP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26,181 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 4th quarter worth $24,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Trading Down 0.1 %

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

